Trussville, AL

Fatal single-vehicle accident near Trussville

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune 3 days ago
 3 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A single-vehicle accident near Trussville has claimed one life on Thursday, December 30, at approximately 6:15...

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

