ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

21 Heartwarming Good News Stories That Happened in 2021

By Tom Fish
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enjoy a recap of some of the good things that happened this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Good News of 2021: Local Stories of Joy, Kindness and Inspiration

The news cycle is undoubtedly filled with an overwhelming amount of upsetting and gut-wrenching stories that dominate the headlines, but there are also stories of hope and happiness that shouldn't be forgotten. Take a look back at some of the good news stories from 2021 that made us smile, laugh...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Week

The year in good news

From the giant panda being taken off China's list of endangered species to a 70-year-old making history as the oldest woman to climb El Capitan, there were plenty of bright spots in 2021. Here's a look back at the acts of kindness, medical breakthroughs, adorable animals, and unlikely friendships that made it a good year for good news.
HOMELESS
KTAR.com

Here are 5 of KTAR News’ feel-good stories from 2021

PHOENIX — In a year that was marked by the continuation of a deadly global pandemic and political turmoil, 2021 also provided some moments that proved there is still plenty of good news out there. From people on social media coming together to give a man his last wish...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Virginia State
krcrtv.com

A look at the North Coast's top good news stories of 2021

EUREKA, Calif. — At North Coast News, we love good news and there was no shortage of it in 2021. Here's a look at the top seven good news stories of the year. First the most recent positive highlight, the Truckers Christmas Parada. An annual Eureka tradition loved by all.
EUREKA, CA
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hattie Mcdaniel
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Chloé Zhao
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Food Waste#Thanksgiving
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NASA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Japan
Place
Vancouver, CA
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
703K+
Followers
76K+
Post
711M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy