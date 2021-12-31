ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK could see warmest New Year’s Eve on record with temperatures hitting up to 16C

By William Janes
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7hbR_0dZV7rDV00

The UK could see the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, with sunshine in some areas, after what is likely to be one of the dullest Decembers ever.

But despite the sun, revellers in some parts of the UK will have to brace for heavy showers in the evening.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said there was a “good chance” of New Year’s Eve being the mildest ever.

She said: “In the south of the UK the weather should be dry for tomorrow so people should be able to enjoy dry weather with some bright spells around. For New Year’s Day, another band of rain is pushing in from the west so the further east you are the drier your day will be with some bright spells.”

On New Year’s Eve, the UK can expect to see early rain across central, eastern and southern England which will clear eastwards to leave a brighter and drier day.

It is expected to be “exceptionally mild” with temperatures up to 14-15C (57-59F), and a possible high of 16C (61F), Ms Ayers said.

Across Northern Ireland Scotland and northern England, cloud and outbreaks of rain will linger for much if not all of the day, though it will become patchier.

It will be a windy day for many, particularly across north Wales and northern England.

Recent very mild temperatures on New Year’s Eve include in 2018 when Dunrobin Castle Gardens, Sutherland, reached 14.5C (51F) and 2011 when Colwyn Bay reached 14.8C (51.28F).

The Colwyn Bay maximum is the highest in the Met Office’s digitised database which contains data going back to the 1850s.

For New Year’s Eve night, bands of rain will continue to spread north-eastwards, mainly affecting Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

The UK has seen less than 27 hours of sunshine across the past 30 days – 38% less than the national average for this time of year, according to the Met Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvD8r_0dZV7rDV00

The figure places this month in the running to become one of the top 10 dreariest Decembers on record, Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said on Thursday.

Britain’s dullest December ever was in 1956, when 19.5 hours of sunlight was the national average, while the sunniest was in 2001, with 64 hours recorded on average across the UK.

The cause of this “exceptionally” mild and dim December was Atlantic winds, the Met Office said.

Ms Ayers said: “It has been quite mild and cloudy through December and a reason for this is we have been drawing south-westerly winds from the Atlantic bringing with it a lot of moisture which produces a lot of cloud, hence the duller and milder weather.

But climate change could also be playing a role.

Mr Snell said: “The globe is warming up so we would expect our winters to be milder than they were.”

Temperatures are expected to plummet to 6-9C in southern parts of Britain and 5-6C in northern areas from Bank Holiday Monday on January 3.

Related
The Independent

Thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of England and Wales after mild weekend

After mild weather that gave people the UK’s warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record, forecast heavy thunderstorms will leave them dashing for their umbrellas, following a warning from the Met Office for heavy storms in parts of southern England and Wales Forecasters said the the fast-moving thunderstorms could result in sudden flooding,  lightning strikes and possible “localised disruption”.Road closures, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings are possible.A  Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until Sunday at 6pm.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Today 1200 –...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorms replace the record-breaking mild New Year weather

Heavy rain and strong winds have hit parts of England and Wales as thunderstorms replaced the record-breaking mild New Year weather.The Met Office which had issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, said that heavy showers and gusty winds had moved along the south coast.Heavy showery rain also led to tricky driving conditions in the southern Pennines.Heavy showers and strong gusty winds are moving along the south coast this afternoon ⛈️💨Heavy showery rain is also affecting the southern Pennines bringing tricky driving conditions 🌨️🚗Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7Sc87Sbqc3— Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2022Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorm warning as ‘sudden flooding’ and ‘lightning strikes’ to hit parts of UK

Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the UK, with the Met Office warning of “sudden flooding” and lightning. A weather warning has been issued for east, southeast and southwest England as well as parts of Wales until 6pm on Sunday.The Met Office has predicted 15-20mm of rain call fall within an hour or less in some places, accompanied by lightning, hail and winds up to 50mph.Forecasters are warning spray and sudden flooding caused by “intense” rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.They anticipate some train and bus services could also be delayed or cancelled where flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

