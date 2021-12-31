MSU students weigh in on temporarily going virtual for Spring semester 2022

UPDATE (12/31/2021) – This update comes after earlier this week, the Spartan community got an email about starting the semester inspersion.

One student 6 News reporter Josh Sanchez spoke with says she supports the decision.

“I was really relieved to finally get it. I’ve been kind of waiting for it, hoping for it. So it was really nice to finally get it and know that’s what was going to happen,” said MSU student Caitlin Pertmer.

She says for some of her classes she works with children., so she sees the switch to online classes as a way to keep her and the students she works with safe from COVID.

“There are a few families in my life that are connected to older people and I just didn’t want to be the cause if I was the only person doing in-person school, I didn’t want to risk bring it to other people,” said Pertmer.

University President Samuel Stanley Jr sent a letter to the MSU community with the announcement.

He says the University decided to change course after seeing a surge in COVID cases state-wide.

He goes on to say the administration will review case rates during the first three weeks of the semester.

The change did come as a shock to some professors.

“I assume that conditions are such that the administration felt that it was for everyone’s safety, so I am willing to support that decision and I’ll make the adjustments necessary to make sure my students still get a good educational experience,” said Ethan Segal, an MSU professor.

This news wasn’t welcomed by all students.

Some say they were disappointed with the decision because they learn better in person.



“For me and most of the students, we made plans for in-person class and just having them notice now, like all of a sudden, popping up right before everyone, its kind of hard on us and change our decisions immediately so you know it was a problem,” said an MSU student.

The letter from President Stanley did say some lab courses and professional classes won’t be moved online, but more details will come from those instructors.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- With a new year comes a new spring semester at Michigan State University.

Some students are divided on returning to in-person classes as COVID-19 cases climb.

The fall semester started with a vaccination requirement for all students, staff, and faculty at MSU, as well as a mask requirement for everyone when they were indoors. Looking ahead at the new semester, one student said she feels like the university could do more to keep people safe on campus.



“When I got the [email], I wasn’t surprised honestly I think we were all expected to stay in person. But I’m slightly disappointed,” said Katherine Sundeen, an MSU student.



Between the choice of going back in person or learning online, she would rather see a compromise an online start for two weeks before a full return.

“We’re not allowed to do ensembles or anything like that so it would be hard to mimic that online. I would rather take two weeks off and be careful than having to go all the way back online for the rest of the semester if there were to be some sort of outbreak or something,” she said

MSU president Samuel Stanley emailed out a letter to the Spartan community on Wednesday, saying no major changes would be in place.

But he reminded students that they need a COVID-19 booster shot requirement before January 10th, the day classes resume.

He also recommends that students and staff get tested before they come back.

Chemical engineering student Nikolay Barber said he would like to stay in person as much as possible.

“My first semester at MSU, I struggled online and now that it’s in person it much better, so I think until we absolutely have to, we should stay in person to some degree,” said Barber

He said he would be on board with a compromise too, but he learns better in person

“For me, collaborating with other students and stuff was much easier in-person than online, so it’s a big part for me to be able to talk to other people in class when I’m not sure,” said Barber

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.