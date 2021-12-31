ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Judge sides with law enforcement in pipeline protest suit

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBa4x_0dZV7Qa000

A federal judge has sided with local law enforcement in a case brought by Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrators alleging excessive use of force by police at a protest site in North Dakota in 2016.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that temperatures dropped below freezing the night of Nov. 20 as police and protesters faced off on a highway just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation Officers sprayed protesters with water during the incident.

Attorneys for the protesters who brought the suit say police fired rubber bullets and exploding munitions “indiscriminately into the crowd” and also used tear gas. Some of the demonstrators were injured that night.

Lawyers for law enforcement, including Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, say officers were outnumbered and were concerned for their lives and safety. They sought to have the protesters’ legal claims dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor issued the order granting their request on Wednesday.

Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said in a statement that she was pleased with the ruling.

An attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately comment on the case. The lead plaintiff is Vanessa Dundon, a member of the Navajo Nation whose eye was injured the night of the incident.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Mid-Hudson News Network

Undersheriff: Judge asked law enforcement to break the law

GOSHEN – A lack of beds at secure detention facilities throughout the state for adolescent offenders ages 16 and 17, who have committed felony-level offenses, has created an issue with county jails. Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Undersheriff Ken Jones, a veteran law enforcement official, says that Orange County Family Court Judge Victoria Campbell recently issued an order that would have made the sheriff’s office violate the law.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to 34 Arrests in RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted three migrant smuggling events that resulted in 34 arrests. On Dec. 22, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents received information of a residence in Weslaco possibly being used to harbor illegal migrants. Agents along with Weslaco Police Department officers responded and encountered nine migrants from Mexico illegally present in the United States at the location. The migrants are all adults, with the exception of one unaccompanied child. Agents learned that group had recently arrived at the stash house. No caretaker was identified.
EDINBURG, TX
Sioux City Journal

FBI informant exposed KKK ties to law enforcement

For nearly ten years, Joseph Moore lived a secret double life. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hitman for the Ku Klux Klan in North Florida. He attended clandestine meetings and participated in cross burnings. He even helped plan the murder of a Black man. However, Moore wore something else during his years in the klan–a wire for the FBI. He recorded his conversations with his fellow klansmen, sometimes even captured video, and shared what he learned with federal agents trying to crack down on white supremacists in Florida law enforcement. One minor mistake, one tell, he believed, meant a certain, violent death.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dakota Access Pipeline#Attorneys#Protest#The Bismarck Tribune#The Navajo Nation
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Cop-Puncher Identified and Arrested After Wearing Same Clothes He Donned for Riot

A Colorado man who stands accused of thumping a Capitol police officer in the eye at the Jan. 6 insurrection was identified and arrested after he was seen wearing the same outfit he donned during the riot, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C. said in a statement that Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, was arrested on Dec. 11 and hit with a string of charges related to his alleged assaults on two cops at the riot. Court documents state that MacCracken was identified by a local Colorado sheriff who had previous run-ins with the suspect. “Sheriff Masters made particular note that MacCracken, as a resident of the community, is oftentimes homeless and lives out of his vehicle,” the documents state. “He further explained he has seen MacCracken dressed in the very same clothes on multiple occasions in Telluride, as depicted in the FBI and Sedition Hunters websites.” MacCracken is currently detained pending further court proceedings, according to law enforcement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOLF

Woman arraigned following false reports to law enforcement

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — One Schuylkill County woman was arraigned on $10,000 cash bail after making false reports to law enforcement. On Sunday, December 19th just after 9 PM, Christine Marie Poore went into the Mahanoy City PD claiming that "people" were after her and her friend, Timothy McKerns. She claimed that McKerns was being held against his will by a male she identified as "Sean," which she later changed to "Shane."
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
HuffingtonPost

Archaic Citizen’s Arrest Laws Led To Ahmaud Arbery’s Death. They’re Still On The Books In Many States.

Last month, a jury found three white men, Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery as the 25-year-old Black man jogged through their Georgia neighborhood in early 2020. The defendants had claimed they were merely trying to execute a citizen’s arrest on Arbery, who they falsely believed was responsible for a series of burglaries in the area.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Salon

Congressional whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee is letting Capitol Police off the hook

U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman departs at the conclusion of a congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on February 3, 2021, in Washington, DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. law enforcement dealing with vacancies

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement leaders in Chatham County say hiring is the number one issue facing their profession right now, and there’s no easy solution to fill vacant positions. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said, in his just over three decade background in law enforcement,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
bartlesvilleradio.com

Commissioners Talk Law Enforcement Agreements

The Washington County Commissioners met briefly for their regularly scheduled meeting. The commissioners approved a Law Enforcement agreement between the Delaware Tribe and the Washington County Sherriff’s Office. The agreement makes it possible for off-duty deputies to work for the Delaware Tribe. Commissioner Mitch Antle explains. The Commissioners also...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
The Independent

The Independent

412K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy