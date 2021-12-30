ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

LOOK. Rose Bowl field design unveiled

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago

Preparations continue for the Rose Bowl game scheduled for 5 p.m EST on Saturday between Ohio State and Utah. Less than 48 hours out, we’ve got the field design inside the venerable Rose Bowl stadium that we can share with you.

It comes courtesy of the Utah Athletics Twitter account as shot from above. One thing we know is that there will be a lot of red in the stadium both with fans of each team and on the design of the end zones as pictured.

The customary Rose Bowl logo still adorns midfield with the sponsor Capital One Venture X logo underneath, but there are also two logos on the 25-yard line for each side of the field to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Rose Bowl Stadium.

The midfield sidelines are a thin white that gives way to a thicker gray for Ohio State, and black for Utah. Those carry around each end zones and well … it looks fantastic.

As usual, the grass is pristine and if you’ve never had a chance to feel it or step foot on that palate, let me tell you, it looks and feels amazing. Hopefully, Ohio State’s play on the field is just as brilliant and picturesque.

