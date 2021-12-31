Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Cavs-Wizards Game
Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Washington Wizards will be without their starting point guard when they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Thursday evening.
Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Wizards are 17-17 on the season in 34 games, but have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.
They have a totally new looking roster after the massive trade this past summer that sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to the Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the Cavs, they are 20-14 in 34 games this season and have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA.
They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
