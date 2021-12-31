ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Cavs-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards will be without their starting point guard when they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Thursday evening.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards are 17-17 on the season in 34 games, but have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

They have a totally new looking roster after the massive trade this past summer that sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for the Cavs, they are 20-14 in 34 games this season and have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA.

They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

