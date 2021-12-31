ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks And Magic Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic are back in action on Thursday evening in Florida, and both teams have announced their starting lineup for the game.

The starting lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

As for the Magic, their starting lineup can also be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The two teams played on Tuesday evening in Orlando, and the Bucks came away victorious with a 127-110 win.

The win advanced the Bucks to 23-13 on the season, and after winning the title last season, they look like they will once again be one of the teams to make a run at a championship this year.

Meanwhile, the Magic fell to 7-28 in 35 games.

