Jarrett Allen's Status For Cavs-Wizards Game

Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Washington D.C. playing the Wizards on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Cavs have not been to the playoffs since they made the NBA Finals in 2018 with LeBron James.

However, they have not been back to the postseason since James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs are 20-14 in 34 games this season, and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Their success this season has been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA, and they appear on track to break their playoff drought.

