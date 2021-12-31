ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center in New York City on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets have had many players in and out of the lineup all season long, and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has yet to even play in a game this season.

However, the Nets have still be one of the elite teams in all of basketball, and at 23-9 in 32 games this season have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets are one of the top contenders to make the NBA Finals this season.

