Public Health

Care home pubs ‘boosted residents’ morale during lockdowns’

By Jemma Crew
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZ54Y_0dZV5yKA00
The Lockdown Arms pub created at The Potteries care home in Dorset (Care UK/PA)

Care home “pubs” boosted the spirits of residents cut off from their loved ones during the coronavirus lockdowns, a survey of more than 4,000 care workers suggests.

More than half (53%) of care home staff surveyed by Carehome.co.uk said socialising in their home’s drinking hole had helped with residents’ wellbeing.

One in four staff (24%) said their care home had created or enhanced their pub during lockdown, with a fifth saying residents had used the pub on a daily basis.

With pubs a staple of British culture, our survey reveals that these social hubs are a great mood enhancer and we would like to see more care homes creating a pub for their residents

Three-quarters (76%) of the 4,048 UK respondents said they had formed a stronger bond with residents when homes were closed to visitors.

A previous survey last year found that 44% of staff said their care home had a pub or drinking facility where they could get alcohol.

The Potteries care home in Dorset created a pub called The Lockdown Arms in January during the third national lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dZoJ_0dZV5yKA00
Hilary Barnby, 79, and Jim Wakefield, 88, at The Lockdown Arms in The Potteries care home in Dorset (Care UK/PA)

Staff served drinks and played music in the pub, decked out with a pool table, dartboard, vintage radio and disco lights.

They put on regular themed quiz and karaoke nights and served up “pub grub” such as scampi and chips.

What a wonderful idea and thing to do for us. We residents do love our outings to the pub, it’s like the good old days

Zita Turner, manager at the Care UK care home, said that “we couldn’t take everyone to the pub so we thought we’d bring a pub to them”.

She added: “Residents love it and we make plenty of use of it by having themed events, quiz nights and afternoon visits.

“It was a real team spirit in organising and decorating and my team really enjoyed the opening of the pub.

“Seeing the reactions of the residents made it all worthwhile.

“We had amazing support from a local brewery and an independent pub to make ours as authentic as possible.’’

Resident Jim Wakefield, 88, said: “What a wonderful idea and thing to do for us.

“We residents do love our outings to the pub, it’s like the good old days.”

Eleanor Lyons, manager of Anchor’s Linwood care home, said having their in-house pub has been “brilliant” during the restrictions, when it was utilised even more for socialising and celebrating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymaZr_0dZV5yKA00
Resident Rocchina Morris and staff member Chloe Reilly at Linwood care home in Thames Ditton (Anchor/PA)

She said: “While pubs were closed throughout the country ours remained open and residents were still able to enjoy their favourite things about the pub whether that be having a pint, dancing or enjoying their favourite pub food.”

Sue Learner, editor of carehome.co.uk, said on-site pubs are particularly important for residents with limited mobility, for whom a visit out may prove difficult.

She said: “It is encouraging that a growing number of care homes created or improved their pubs so residents despite being cut off from the rest of the world were able to socialise and enjoy life.

“With pubs a staple of British culture, our survey reveals that these social hubs are a great mood enhancer and we would like to see more care homes creating a pub for their residents.”

