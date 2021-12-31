ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek public's help to find missing Santa Rosa girl

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

Police are asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old girl in Santa Rosa who went missing after leaving her house early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the girl, identified as Riley Flatebo, was last seen Wednesday night at her home in the area of Washoe Court and Neotomas Ave. She left her residence sometime before her family woke up Thursday morning and has not been seen since, Santa Rosa police reported .

Flatebo is white, five feet three inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and is believed to be wearing a black Adidas hoodie and dark blue tie-dye sweatpants.

At this time, there is no indication of a crime, but based on her age, she is considered an "at-risk" missing child, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.

j
3d ago

She has been found safe and sound. Thank God she was unharmed and was in good spirits when we located her. Thank you to everyone who helped in her rescue efforts!

