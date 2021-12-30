ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyKRq_0dZV5pNd00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 in Colorado has received clemency from the governor.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from Gov. Jared Polis, who reduced his sentence to 10 years. He will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026.

“The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Four individuals lost their lives and others were seriously injured because of your bad decisions,” Polis wrote in his clemency letter. “The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones. This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Aguilera-Mederos claimed during trial that his brakes failed as he traveled eastbound on I-70 toward the city, ultimately crashing into more than two dozen stopped vehicles. A jury in October found him guilty of 27 counts in the crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

I-70 crash victims speak out amid spotlight on truck driver’s 110-year sentence

The 110-year sentence handed down on Dec. 13 was because of mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Colorado that apply to crimes of violence — or any crime that results in death or injury. The long sentence sparked an international outcry and an online petition campaign that had reached more than 5 million signatures.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s office had also asked for a hearing to reconsider the sentence, but prosecutors were requesting 20-30 years . A hearing date was set for Jan. 13 , but the status of that hearing is unclear.

Read the full clemency letter here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Teen found dead behind building in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was found dead behind an apartment building in east Columbus. Police have identified him as Tyshawn Dickerson, age 15. According to police, Dickerson was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 8:09 a.m. Friday in the area of Ashburton Road and Mayfair Park Place. Dickerson was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Denver

I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years

UPDATE: Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others. (credit: CBS4) A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13. Prosecutors say they have talked with family members and victims, who are comfortable with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
BET

Prosecutor Behind Trucker’s 110 Year Sentence Slammed For Posting Brake Shoe ‘Trophy’

While some are outraged by the 110-year maximum penalty sentencing of the Cuban-immigrant trucker, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, there are others who are celebrating, literally making physical memorabilia from the case. One, in particular, is Deputy District Attorney Kayla Wildeman — the Colorado prosecutor partially responsible for securing the conviction against Rogel....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prosecutor boasted about brake shoe gift after securing 110-year prison sentence for truck driver in deadly crash

A Jefferson County deputy district attorney received a makeshift trophy as a “memento” for securing a 110-year prison sentence for a truck driver who caused a crash near Colorado in 2019, leading to four deaths. Kayla Wildeman shared a photo of the “trophy” — a brake shoe from a semi-truck with the case number and her name printed on a placard—on her personal Facebook page. It has since been deleted.“Get yourself a trial partner as great as Trevor Moritzky,” the deputy district attorney captioned the photo. “He turned a brake shoe from a semi truck into a memento. What...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Independent

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos: Prosecutor asks judge to ‘reconsider’ 110-year sentence for trucker

A prosecutor in the case against Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has asked the judge to “reconsider” the truck driver’s 110-year prison sentence over the fiery crash in 2019 that killed four people.Colorado’s First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, whose office led the state’s case against the 26-year-old driver, filed a motion on Friday asking the court to set a hearing to reconsider the lengthy sentence.DA King cited the wishes of the victims’ family members as well as the court’s power to reconsider the state’s sentencing requirements when dealing with a case of “unusual and extenuating circumstances”.Aguilera-Mederos, then aged 23, was driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Widow Of One Of The Victims In Fiery I-70 Crash Says She’ll Speak At Sentencing Hearing Of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

UPDATE: Judge Sentences Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To 110 Years In Prison For Deadly Accident (CBS4) – The widow of one of the victims of a 2019 crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall says she’ll speak at Monday’s sentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. That’s the truck driver who caused the crash after his truck lost its brakes and was found guilty. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October on more than 20 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide. He faces the possibility of dozens of years in prison. Aguilera-Mederos maintains there was little he could do after losing brakes coming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Interstate 70#Coloradans
The Free Press - TFP

Governor Steps In To Cut Trucker’s Prison Term By 100 Years

A truck driver who received a 110-year sentence after being convicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash west of Denver will serve just 10 years in prison because Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stepped in. Polis commuted the lifelong sentence handed to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos after vehicular manslaughter convictions from...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos appeals for clemency as petition hits 4.5 million signatures

The lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has vowed to appeal for clemency from Colorado Governor Jared Polis, as a petition for his release hit 4.5 million signatures and counting.Attorney James Colgan told KDVR that an application for clemency commutation for the jailed 26-year-old is “in the works”.“Part of the application process requires the findings and evaluations by the Department of Corrections be sent to the governor,” he said.“That isn’t the case with Mr. Mederos. He hasn’t been in the system very long.”Mr Colgan did not provide details on when he expects to file the application.Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

‘Despicable Human Being’: Brother Of I-70 Crash Victim Blasts Gov. Jared Polis For Reducing Sentence For Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

(CBS4) — The brother of one of the victims killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 is blasting Gov. Jared Polis for reducing the sentence of the truck driver convicted of causing four deaths. Polis commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years in prison, shaving 100 years off the original sentence. Duane Bailey, who lost his brother William “Bill” Bailey in the crash, called Polis a “despicable human being.” Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) “As far as I’m concerned, [Polis] undermined the integrity of the courts,” Duane Bailey told CBS4 on Saturday morning. The clemency was announced Thursday, during...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. The new sentence shaves 100 years off the original sentence. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) The clemency was announced Thursday, as part of the governor’s yearly clemency action. A Jefferson County judge originally sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison, and added that his hands were tied given that the sentence was the mandatory minimum sentence. Mederos was convicted and sentenced for crashing his semi truck into bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-70 in May 2019. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) A rescheduling hearing had previously been set for January 13th.
COLORADO STATE
Land Line Media

Resentencing hearing set for driver in fatal I-70 crash

A date to reconsider the sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been set for Jan. 13. Truck driver Aguilera-Mederos was convicted for causing a deadly interstate wreck. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office requested the hearing to reduce the sentence after public outcry over Aguilera-Mederos being sentenced on Dec. 13 to 110 consecutive years in prison. Nearly 5 million people have signed an electronic petition at Change.org seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy