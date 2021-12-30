ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok moderator sues over 'psychological trauma'

By PrimeNewsGhana
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former TikTok moderator is suing the company, claiming it failed to protect her mental health after "constant" exposure to traumatic video content. Candie Frazier says she reviewed videos that featured "extreme and graphic violence" for up to 12 hours a day. She says she suffers from "significant psychological...

Observer

TikTok Moderator Sues Claiming PTSD Caused by Viewing Graphic Videos

TikTok moderator Candie Frazier initiated a lawsuit against the video-sharing platform and its parent company ByteDance over trauma caused by violent, graphic videos she watched for her job. Frazier, an employee of Telus International, a digital solutions company that provides moderators for TikTok, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a...
Law & Crime

Content Moderator Sues TikTok for Exposing Her to Graphic Videos, Is Placed on Leave on Christmas Eve

In a move her lawyer called “Dickensian,” a TikTok employee was placed on leave on Christmas Eve after raising workplace safety concerns in a new lawsuit. Candie Frazier, a content moderator for TikTok, was ousted after she sued the social media giant for allegedly creating a dangerous work environment by negligently exposing her and coworkers to thousands of violent videos.
TheDailyBeast

Moderator Sues TikTok Over PTSD From Watching Horrific Videos All Day

A TikTok moderator has sued the social media juggernaut, alleging that she developed PTSD while screening videos. As a moderator, it was Candie Frazier’s job to review content flagged as potentially inappropriate and determine whether or not it violates TikTok’s policies. In this position, as outlined in court documents, Frazier was required to watch videos that included beheadings, genocides, murders, child sex abuse, and animal abuse 12 hours every day. As reported by the Miami Herald, the lawsuit claims, “Plaintiff has trouble sleeping and when she does sleep, she has horrific nightmares. She often lays awake at night trying to go to sleep, replaying videos that she has seen in her mind.” Frazier alleges that TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Inc., provide its screeners limited breaks and very few, if any, mental health support resources. Frazier also claims that when she spoke out about the conditions of the job, she was immediately fired. Per the Herald, TikTok claims that it “strive(s) to promote a caring working environment for our employees and contractors.”
hotnewhiphop.com

TikTok Sued By Moderator Over Exposure To "Extreme & Graphic Violence"

Typically, TikTok comes under fire for "challenges" gone wrong, but this time, one of the companies moderators has filed a lawsuit. Those who are familiar with the platform know that they have moderators in their Livestreams to make sure that nothing offensive or illegal takes place. However, there are also moderators whose shifts consist of regulating uploaded content, often limiting access to or deleting videos that go against policy or are outwardly against the law.
FOXBusiness

TikTok moderator has PTSD from watching 'graphic' content: lawsuit

A class action lawsuit has been filed against TikTok and parent company ByteDance. Inc. on behalf of a content moderator who says she "suffers from significant psychological trauma" and developed post-traumatic stress syndrome due to extended exposure to disturbing footage she screened for the social media behemoth. Attorneys for named...
