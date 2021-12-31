Justin Bieber’s Siblings: Facts About His Brother, Sisters & Stepsister

Shutterstock

Justin Bieber has quite a band of siblings, including a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister! Find out all about the pop icon’s family here!

Justin Bieber adores his big band of siblings! While he is the only child of Jeremy Bieber and Patricia “Pattie” Mallette, he has been blessed with a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister. Jeremy and Pattie never married and soon after they welcomed Justin on March 1, 1994 in London, Ontario, they split. Jeremy would go on to become romantically involved with a woman named Erin Wagner, though they never married as well. After breaking up in 2014 after seven years together, Jeremy and Erin remain co-parenting champs to two beautiful children: daughter Jazmyn Bieber and son Jaxon Bieber. Following his split with Erin, Justin’s dad began dating Chelsey Rebelo, who is the mother of Allie Rebelo, whom she had from a previous relationship, making Allie the stepsister of Justin. They would marry in February 2018 and welcome daughter Bay Bieber in August of that year. Find out all about Justin’s amazing siblings, below!

Jazmyn Bieber

Justin Bieber and sister Jazmyn Bieber in Los Angeles in 2015. (Shutterstock)

Jeremy and Erin welcomed Jazmyn on May 30, 2008, making her the eldest of Justin’s half-siblings. While she has grown up in Ontario, Jasmyn gets the chance to travel around to visit her big superstar brother. Back in 2011, at the ripe old age of 3, Jazmyn even joined Justin on stage to sing his hit song “Baby”! And following in her big bro’s footsteps, the 13-year-old cutie started her own YouTube channel and has already amassed over 200,000 followers!

Jaxon Bieber

Jaxon Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. (Shutterstock)

Jaxon was welcomed by Jeremy and Erin on November 20, 2009 and has been spoiled by Justin ever since! The pair appear inseparable as Justin even walked with him on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016! For Jaxon’s most recent birthday, the “Sorry” singer gushed about his little brother on Instagram, writing, “I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother.”

Allie Rebelo

Chelsey welcomed Allie (pictured above, far right) on April 7, 2007. Allie has since been a staple in Justin’s life, with many social media posts dedicated to their tight bond. In 2020, she shared a hilarious TikTok video of the family trying to choreograph a dance. On December 29, Justin shared the sweetest family photo of himself, his wife Hailey Baldwin, Jazmyn and Allie. He captioned the snap, “My favorite girlsss 🥺😍❤️.” In the comments section, Allie wrote back “love you.”

Bay Bieber

The youngest of the Bieber clan, Bay, was born on August 16, 2018. Justin immediately gave her a shout out with a photo of the beautiful baby girl and the caption, “Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER.” Now she is an Instagram star in her own right, as the little cutie already has over 400,000 fans!