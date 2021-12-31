ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into U.S.

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) -- Federal immigration officials have denied hundreds of Afghans seeking temporary entry into the country for humanitarian reasons. Immigrant advocates say...

Washington Times

52,000 Afghan evacuees released into U.S. in 2021

More than 50,000 Afghan evacuees have been processed and released into American communities over the last four months, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday as it announced the closure of another of the camps that had been erected at military bases to house the Afghans. Ft. Bliss, in Texas,...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

U.S. communities that welcome Afghan refugees will be glad they did

In September, the Biden White House announced that the United States would welcome 95,000 people from Afghanistan over the next year. Not since the mass immigration of Cubans and Haitians to Miami over 40 years ago has the nation welcomed so many new arrivals in such a short period of time. Despite our country’s political polarization, most Americans have joined in welcoming these new residents. Elected officials across both sides of the political aisle and the governors of red and blue states alike have offered to help resettle Afghan families.
IMMIGRATION
Beatrice Daily Sun

US starts denying Afghans' requests to enter

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has issued dozens of denials to Afghans seeking safety in the United States through a fast-track for legal entry called humanitarian parole. The numbers are still relatively small, but advocates fear they represent a larger trend. Under humanitarian parole, which is not a pathway...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

The U.S. should help Afghans now

Isn’t it time we stopped pretending there is nothing this rich country can do to get more of our people out of Afghanistan? I refer to the thousands of Afghans who risked their lives for our country and what it supposedly stands for, whom we have now left to the tender mercies of the Taliban. How hard can it be for Congress to appropriate enough money to light a fire under the State Department so that all our people with special immigrant visas are not left forever in Kabul? How demanding would it be to double the number of people we took in under humanitarian parole? We took in 130,000 Vietnamese that way, and yet only 70,000 Afghans have been so fortunate. Further, why not triple the number of flights in and out of Kabul? We know how to do it. And, if we are going to feed millions of Afghans this winter — as we should — why can’t this country lean on the Taliban to let our people go?
FOREIGN POLICY
travelweekly.com

U.S. is lifting southern Africa entry ban

The Biden administration will lift the ban on noncitizen U.S. entry from South Africa and seven other southern African nations on Dec. 31. "The restrictions gave us time to understand omicron, and we know our existing vaccines work against omicron, [especially] boosted," assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter. The decision, he added, was recommend by the CDC.
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

China puts entry ban on four U.S. individuals in response to sanctions

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry spokesman said four people from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, in response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese people and entities on Dec. 10. The sanctioned individuals’ assets in China will...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS

