It’s hard to decide whether it would’ve been funnier for Mike Glennon to light up the Bears in his return to Soldier Field or to implode. Glennon landed closer to the latter in the Bears’ 29-3 stomping of the Giants on Sunday. With coach Joe Judge wary of allowing Glennon to let it fly, he tried only 15 pass plays and stayed committed to a run-heavy offense even while trailing by 26 in the third quarter.

