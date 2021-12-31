ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville will close city offices the first two weeks of January

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A west suburban government says it will start the new year by closing its offices as a precaution against potential COVID-19 transmission.

Naperville announced all government offices will be closed starting Monday Jan. 3 through the Martin Luther King holiday on Jan. 17.

The one exception will be a brief re-opening for a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office said its offices would be closed for the first two weeks of the year in response to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Naperville city officials said services will still be available during the closure.

