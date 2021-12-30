Great demand for at-home COVID test kits leads to price gouging

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hunting for at-home COVID-19 tests has become the new norm, and while retailers struggle to restock some entrepreneurs are taking advantage.

A BinaxNow at-home COVID test kit usually runs about $25, but a few Craigslist Chicago posts show these same tests selling for as much as $60.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends buying the tests directly from a pharmacy to avoid testing scams and price-gouging.

Spokesperson Melaney Arnold said it’s also worth the wait to visit one of the state’s free community-based testing sites.

A list of locations can be found online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

IDPH also plans to launch additional testing sites starting in January to help meet the demand.