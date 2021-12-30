Great demand for at-home COVID test kits leads to price gouging
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hunting for at-home COVID-19 tests has become the new norm, and while retailers struggle to restock some entrepreneurs are taking advantage.
A BinaxNow at-home COVID test kit usually runs about $25, but a few Craigslist Chicago posts show these same tests selling for as much as $60.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends buying the tests directly from a pharmacy to avoid testing scams and price-gouging.
Spokesperson Melaney Arnold said it’s also worth the wait to visit one of the state’s free community-based testing sites.
A list of locations can be found online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
IDPH also plans to launch additional testing sites starting in January to help meet the demand.
