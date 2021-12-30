ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lanie Lee Cook
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0gl8_0dZV2Qgd00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 in Colorado has received clemency from the governor.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from Gov. Jared Polis, who reduced his sentence to 10 years. He will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026.

“The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Four individuals lost their lives and others were seriously injured because of your bad decisions,” Polis wrote in his clemency letter. “The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones. This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Aguilera-Mederos claimed during trial that his brakes failed as he traveled eastbound on I-70 toward the city, ultimately crashing into more than two dozen stopped vehicles. A jury in October found him guilty of 27 counts in the crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

I-70 crash victims speak out amid spotlight on truck driver’s 110-year sentence

The 110-year sentence handed down on Dec. 13 was because of mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Colorado that apply to crimes of violence — or any crime that results in death or injury. The long sentence sparked an international outcry and an online petition campaign that had reached more than 5 million signatures.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s office had also asked for a hearing to reconsider the sentence, but prosecutors were requesting 20-30 years . A hearing date was set for Jan. 13 , but the status of that hearing is unclear.

Read the full clemency letter here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Body found in Napa River belongs to woman reported missing

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — A body found in the Napa River last week belongs to a Napa woman reported missing earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday. Crystal Lea McCarthy, 37, was reported missing Dec. 14, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies found her body nine days later in the Napa River. […]
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was a fugitive

For more than 50 years, a Boston man kept a secret that not even his family knew until just before his death in May. He was a fugitive wanted in one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. And he had spent most of his life using a name he created six months after the heist in 1969.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years

UPDATE: Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others. (credit: CBS4) A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13. Prosecutors say they have talked with family members and victims, who are comfortable with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Independent

Viral TikToks show truckers ‘boycotting Colorado’ after 110-year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident

Truck drivers are allegedly protesting a fellow trucker’s 110-year prison sentence for causing an accident that killed four people. Videos posted on social media, reportedly show lines of trucks whose drivers refuse to drive through the state of Colorado, where Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted. Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October and sentenced this week after he had lost control of a semi-truck that lost braking function going downhill on Interstate 70 in April 2019, CBS4 Denver reported.The crash damaged 28 vehicles, some of which were destroyed. Four people died: Doyle Harrison, 61, from Hudson, Colorado; William Bailey, 67,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Denver

‘Despicable Human Being’: Brother Of I-70 Crash Victim Blasts Gov. Jared Polis For Reducing Sentence For Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

(CBS4) — The brother of one of the victims killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 is blasting Gov. Jared Polis for reducing the sentence of the truck driver convicted of causing four deaths. Polis commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years in prison, shaving 100 years off the original sentence. Duane Bailey, who lost his brother William “Bill” Bailey in the crash, called Polis a “despicable human being.” Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) “As far as I’m concerned, [Polis] undermined the integrity of the courts,” Duane Bailey told CBS4 on Saturday morning. The clemency was announced Thursday, during...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Independent

Lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos appeals for clemency as petition hits 4.5 million signatures

The lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has vowed to appeal for clemency from Colorado Governor Jared Polis, as a petition for his release hit 4.5 million signatures and counting.Attorney James Colgan told KDVR that an application for clemency commutation for the jailed 26-year-old is “in the works”.“Part of the application process requires the findings and evaluations by the Department of Corrections be sent to the governor,” he said.“That isn’t the case with Mr. Mederos. He hasn’t been in the system very long.”Mr Colgan did not provide details on when he expects to file the application.Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to...
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Governor Steps In To Cut Trucker’s Prison Term By 100 Years

A truck driver who received a 110-year sentence after being convicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash west of Denver will serve just 10 years in prison because Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stepped in. Polis commuted the lifelong sentence handed to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos after vehicular manslaughter convictions from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Interstate 70#Coloradans
CBS Denver

Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. The new sentence shaves 100 years off the original sentence. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) The clemency was announced Thursday, as part of the governor’s yearly clemency action. A Jefferson County judge originally sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison, and added that his hands were tied given that the sentence was the mandatory minimum sentence. Mederos was convicted and sentenced for crashing his semi truck into bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-70 in May 2019. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) A rescheduling hearing had previously been set for January 13th.
COLORADO STATE
Land Line Media

Resentencing hearing set for driver in fatal I-70 crash

A date to reconsider the sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been set for Jan. 13. Truck driver Aguilera-Mederos was convicted for causing a deadly interstate wreck. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office requested the hearing to reduce the sentence after public outcry over Aguilera-Mederos being sentenced on Dec. 13 to 110 consecutive years in prison. Nearly 5 million people have signed an electronic petition at Change.org seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘You Will Serve Your Just Sentence’: Colorado Governor Cuts Prison Time for Truck Driver Sentenced to 110 Years for Fatal 2019 Crash

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has commuted the sentence of the truck driver convicted of causing a horrific 28-vehicle crash that left four people dead and six injured. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced on Dec. 21 to 110 years behind bars, after a jury convicted him of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and other charges related to the crash.
COLORADO STATE
thesource.com

Tay-K Calls for a New Appeal Lawyer as He Serves 55-Year Sentence

Tay-K is currently serving a 55-year murder sentence and is currently looking for a new lawyer. HipHopDX spotted a call on Twitter from “The Race” rapper, who is looking to receive new legal counsel. “I need a new appeal lawyer,” Tay-K wrote. “The Race” rapper, born Taylor...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy