ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2021 highlights in Q-C sports

Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the top 10 sports stories of the year,...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Embarrassing Panthers News

The Matt Rhule era with the Carolina Panthers has not gone as many had hoped. The Panthers gave Rhule a huge contract to leave college football and the Baylor Bears. However, though nearly two seasons, the Panthers have failed to contend for a playoff spot. Carolina went 5-11 in Year...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Courier

Mark Edwards: Tide goes old school with murderball most joyless

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wow, that one was worthy of the days when college games kicked off at 1 o'clock on the dot, playing indoors was unheard of, coaches grumbled, touchdown dances were frowned upon, few games were televised, and cokes and programs were a dollar each. To beat Cincinnati...
FOOTBALL
Digital Courier

All of the ‘Jeopardy!’ Records Amy Schneider Has Broken So Far

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is in the midst of a record-breaking run on the long-running game show and doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. The California-based engineering manager secured her 22nd consecutive win on Thursday’s episode, putting her just 10 games away from matching Jeopardy! legend James Holzhauer as the third-ranked contestant ever in successive wins.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

MIKE PRATER: Dickey needs passion, cash for BSU to be elite in Year 2

Exactly one year ago this weekend, new Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey stood behind a podium, wearing a fancy blue-and-orange tie, and used the word “elite’’ twice as many times as the football team won games this past fall. There wasn’t much elite about the first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Courier

Defensive newcomer of the year: Hunter Wohler, safety

Stats: 17 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one pass breakup. This was the most difficult category to select a winner for because the Badgers didn’t feature many newcomers on defense this season. UW had a veteran group across the defense, but Wohler was a consistent special teams player and showed a good nose for the ball when he played on defense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Courier

Husker DB Taylor-Britt picks up NFL Combine invite

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt is headed to Indianapolis. The fourth-year junior, who is leaving NU a year early to enter the NFL Draft, on Friday said that he had been invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine, which runs March 1-7. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
NFL
Digital Courier

Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks entering NFL draft

The University of Wisconsin football team won’t have one of its leaders on defense next season — cornerback Faion Hicks is taking his shot at the NFL. The senior announced Saturday on Instagram that he will not use his extra year of eligibility and will enter the NFL draft pool.
NFL
Digital Courier

MU signees Burden, Gracial stand out in All-America Game

It didn't take long for Missouri football signee Luther Burden to make his mark in the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday. On the first play of Team Icons' 23-17 win over Team Legends, Burden grabbed a pass from Florida State signee quarterback A.J. Duffy and took it 65 yards to the end zone. Burden, a five-star wide receiver from East St. Louis who signed with MU in December, made a defender miss on his way to the score.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Courier

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/2

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 17. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran six times for 21 yards, caught four passes for 31 yards and returned one kick for 18 yards against the Saints. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy