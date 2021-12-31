2021 highlights in Q-C sports

Hope in the improbable, the impossible, the unfathomable. Only, with the way Arizona’s two hottest teams were playing to close out 2021, what is reality?. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The 2021 high school sports season was the busiest of all time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia High School League shortened all three seasons for 2020-21. It made for a chaotic, fast-paced year. The 2021-22 season returned everyone to some normalcy with a typical season scheduled. The year...
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
The Matt Rhule era with the Carolina Panthers has not gone as many had hoped. The Panthers gave Rhule a huge contract to leave college football and the Baylor Bears. However, though nearly two seasons, the Panthers have failed to contend for a playoff spot. Carolina went 5-11 in Year...
The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
ARLINGTON, Texas — Wow, that one was worthy of the days when college games kicked off at 1 o'clock on the dot, playing indoors was unheard of, coaches grumbled, touchdown dances were frowned upon, few games were televised, and cokes and programs were a dollar each. To beat Cincinnati...
Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is in the midst of a record-breaking run on the long-running game show and doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. The California-based engineering manager secured her 22nd consecutive win on Thursday’s episode, putting her just 10 games away from matching Jeopardy! legend James Holzhauer as the third-ranked contestant ever in successive wins.
Exactly one year ago this weekend, new Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey stood behind a podium, wearing a fancy blue-and-orange tie, and used the word “elite’’ twice as many times as the football team won games this past fall. There wasn’t much elite about the first...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Stats: 17 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one pass breakup. This was the most difficult category to select a winner for because the Badgers didn’t feature many newcomers on defense this season. UW had a veteran group across the defense, but Wohler was a consistent special teams player and showed a good nose for the ball when he played on defense.
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt is headed to Indianapolis. The fourth-year junior, who is leaving NU a year early to enter the NFL Draft, on Friday said that he had been invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine, which runs March 1-7.
Nebraska landed a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer offensive lineman Hunter Anthony on Sunday morning. Here are three observations on the addition. 1. Anthony visited campus on Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola's first day in town, but the offensive line coach made an impression anyway.
Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The University of Wisconsin football team won’t have one of its leaders on defense next season — cornerback Faion Hicks is taking his shot at the NFL. The senior announced Saturday on Instagram that he will not use his extra year of eligibility and will enter the NFL draft pool.
It didn't take long for Missouri football signee Luther Burden to make his mark in the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday. On the first play of Team Icons' 23-17 win over Team Legends, Burden grabbed a pass from Florida State signee quarterback A.J. Duffy and took it 65 yards to the end zone. Burden, a five-star wide receiver from East St. Louis who signed with MU in December, made a defender miss on his way to the score.
Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 17. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran six times for 21 yards, caught four passes for 31 yards and returned one kick for 18 yards against the Saints.
