House fire on Roosevelt Street in Citronelle

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Firefighters from Citronelle Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Dec. 30 in Citronelle.

At about 10 a.m., firefighters were called to Roosevelt Street for a report of a residential fire.

Once fighters arrived, they noticed smoke and flames pouring out of the right side of the house, where the side door was.

Responders were able to contain the fire in the kitchen and it was eventually put out.

Severe smoke damage from the fire has displaced from their home.

No one was injured, according to a Facebook post from Citronelle Fire & Rescue.

