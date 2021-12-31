ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC bars, restaurants and businesses prepare for another pandemic New Year’s Eve

By Tia Johnson
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGiZD_0dZV1uw600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As New Year’s Eve celebrations return this year, some businesses are taking extra safety precautions due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Last year, a lot of New Year’s Eve celebrations were called off due to the pandemic, but many restaurants, bars and businesses are bringing back the festivities this year.

Science City in Union Station is bracing for about 3,000 people to attend its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Friday. They normally allow 4,000 people but are capping attendance lower this year.

Tickets are only available online . Science City will not be taking cash at the door. Union Station strongly recommends people to wear a mask as well. The family-friendly event will start at noon and end at 6 p.m.

Winter Storm Watch issued: Heavy snow possible in Kansas City area to start 2022

“We have activities and programs, cooking all around the world and activities for family and children,” said George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station.

There will also be a balloon drop at 6 p.m. at Union Station with about 2,000 balloons.

You may be familiar with the traditional late-night countdown to the New Year at Union Station, but it’s canceled again this year.

“With the success we’ve had in the past with these new activities, I don’t think you’ll be seeing an adult party this year or next year or it might morph into something new,” Guastello said.

Of course, there will be other events across the Kansas City area catered just to adults.

Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks

“Last year we had to close at 10 (p.m.), so we did an Irish New Year’s,” said Lawrence Mauzey, owner of Fitz’s Blarney Stone Bar.

Local bars are looking forward to closing at a normal time this year since in December 2020, Kansas City had COVID regulations in place that included a curfew.

“We get a lot of service industry people,” Mauzey said. “When they get off work at the restaurants, they show up here 10, 10:30, 11 (p.m.). That whole time we had to close at 10 (p.m.) just killed us.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Hy-Vee introducing new security team in several stores across the Midwest

(KSNT) – The Midwest supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be introducing it’s own retail security teams in several of their stores to provide customers with additional protection across its eight-state region. The announcement came on Dec. 29 in a press release from Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice-President of Communications, Tina Potthoff. The new on-site officers will help ensure […]
RETAIL
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City Mayor tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Lucas said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing few symptoms. Lucas said in a statement that he regularly tests for COVID because of his role in interacting with others in public. “Throughout the pandemic, I have been regularly […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Kansas City, MO
Restaurants
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Food Drink#Union Station#Covid
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: A Cold Start!

We’re off to a bitterly cold start this morning with temperatures dropping down into the teens and single digits. With the help of the sunshine and southwest winds, temperatures will warm closer to average later today. We get a little warmer for Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. We are tracking plunging temperatures as […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX4 News Kansas City

One person dead in Kansas City, Kansas crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the KCK Police Department are investigating a deadly crash that happened about 12:15 a.m. Officers responded to the area of 18th and State Ave early Saturday morning to investigate a car that had hit a house. The driver had to be cut from the car and was taken to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy