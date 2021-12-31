ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the three missing people at the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been found alive. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle made the announcement during a news conference about FEMA assistance on Sunday. Pelle said the missing person is a male, however further specifics about that person were not given. Officials say the gentleman was not aware he was reported missing. The man is from Superior. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Houses are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado.  (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) With the recent discovery, authorities are now searching for two people; one of whom is a 91-year-old woman from Superior. Edna ‘Nadine’ Turbull’s family spoke with CBS4’s Marissa Armas about their concerns and their efforts to find her. “Our thought right now is to just try to find any information that can give us a glimmer of hope,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull, Nadine’s grandson. “There’s a loving lady out there who wants to be back with her family and we all miss her so very much.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Reuters

Two people still missing feared dead after Colorado wildfire

DENVER, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Two people were still missing and feared dead after a wildfire roared through two towns in Boulder County, Colorado, and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes, authorities said on Sunday. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a press briefing on Sunday that one person who had...
ENVIRONMENT
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Snow moves into mid-Atlantic; federal offices closed in DC

A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools with fierce winds and as much as 10 inches of snow forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy