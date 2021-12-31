ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

St. Mary’s outlasts Horseheads in double OT – Ciezki scores 47

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isQ97_0dZV13gC00

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Josh Palmer Tournament may not have happened this year but one game brought the drama.

In a game between two teams who were slated to play in the annual tournament, St. Mary’s out of the Buffalo region, mounted a major comeback beating the Blue Raiders 89-86 in double OT. The Palmer Tournament was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns but this game had some big time prowess on the floor.

Not only did Horseheads raise over $800 dollars for the Josh Palmer Fund in the fight against cancer, Penn State-bound guard Shay Ciezki did not disappoint. Ciezki scored 47 points to lead St. Mary’s and helped erase a 14-point first half deficit against the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads Molly Wolf hit a layup late in the final seconds of regulation sending the game into the first overtime. Then, Sophia Bonnell connected for two in overtime and help shutoff Ciezki in the extra session sending it to a second overtime.

In the end, St. Mary’s had just a little bit more to earn the hard-fought road win as Ciezki hit two free throws late in the final overtime. Horseheads Carly Scott had 23 points on seven three pointers. While teammates Eva Koratsis and Megan Wolf had 14 points each, new career-highs for both.

Horseheads will return to action after the holiday break on Wednesday, January 5 when the team hosts Corning.

Next year, there’s plenty of hope and optimism for the Josh Palmer Tournament to return for the first time in three seasons. Check out the full highlights and a recap of the Windsor Christmas Tournament from Thursday on 18 Sports.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Cowanesque Valley’s McGuire Painter scores 59 points in win

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An NTL basketball player had a huge game for his team on Thursday. McGuire Painter had a huge performance for Cowanesque Valley in the consolation game of the Addison Holiday Tournament. Painter poured in 59 points for the Indians in a 94-68 win against Odessa-Montour. McGuire made 21 field goals and […]
ADDISON, NY
WETM 18 News

Top Sports Moments of 2021 – Part 2

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to continue our countdown of the top ten sports moments of 2021. The 18 Sports team is counting down the top ten sports moments in the Twin Tiers of 2021. Sports returned to full speed in 2021 in what was another challenging year. Check out the top five best […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Syracuse drops a nail-biter to Virginia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse returned to ACC play on Saturday night, dropping a 74-69 nail-biter at the Dome against Virginia. SU trailed by 12 in the first half, but would close the half on a 20-7 run. Jesse Edwards would score at the buzzer to send the game into halftime tied at 33. Syracuse […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wednesday night scoreboard – holiday hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As 2021 comes to a close, some local teams still have some unfinished business. Several area teams are playing for titles in boys basketball. Check out the scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the Twin Tiers to see who survived and advances. Plus, three wrestlers from the Elmira region advanced to […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horseheads, NY
Sports
City
Corning, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WETM 18 News

Jefferson leads No. 22 Arkansas over Penn State 24-10

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — KJ Jefferson picked up 104 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half and threw for 90 more to lead No. 22 Arkansas past Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. Raheim Sanders had 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts and Dominique Johnson added 85 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM 18 News

Josh Allen’s jersey, cleats from Week 16 added to Pro Football HOF

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, the Bills topped the Patriots 33-21 to move back into first place in the AFC East. Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked poised in Foxborough, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns the win. With those three scores, the Bills quarterback became the first player in NFL history with […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Brian Courtney nationally-ranked in NCAA wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens graduate Brian Courtney is getting some early season props. Courtney is ranked 14th in the Intermat National Rankings at 133 pounds for the University of Virginia Cavaliers wrestling team. The graduate student is already (3-0) on the season and Courtney is primed to go even further than last season for […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WETM 18 News

Waverly girls & Athens boys advance in Valley Christmas Tournament

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly girls and Athens boys basketball teams both advanced to the finals of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday in Waverly. The Waverly girls defeated Athens in the opening round 59-23. The Wolverines will take on Towanda in the championship game on Thursday in Sayre at 6:00 p.m. The Black […]
WAVERLY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cancer#The Blue Raiders 89 86#The Josh Palmer Fund#Penn State#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Jets week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Bucs are riding high into the postseason. Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Buccaneers, has helped the team earn an (11-4) record thus far. Tampa Bay is sitting in first place in the NFC South and will travel to East Rutherford to play the […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Beth Phoenix makes surprise return to WWE at Day 1 PPV

ATLANTA (WETM) – “The Glamazon” made a surprise return to WWE on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy: World Wrestling Entertainment) Elmira native Beth Phoenix made a surprise return to WWE at the Day 1 pay-per-view at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Miz took on WWE Hall of Famer and Phoenix’s husband Edge at the event. […]
WWE
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 12/27

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. This week’s top plays include a dunk by Haverling’s Keefer Calkins against Corning and a half-court buzzer-beater by Horseheads’ Amauri Truax versus Maine-Endwell. You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM News.
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Horseheads basketball to donate to Josh Palmer Fund

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – High School basketball will be played for a great cause this week. The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic was canceled on Thursday for the second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Horseheads and Elmira basketball programs have both added games this week against teams that were scheduled to […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Logan Knowles receives adaptive sports equipment

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native and special needs skier Logan Knowles received a big surprise earlier this month. Knowles was surprised with his own adaptive sports equipment at the Hartford Ski Spectacular in Breckenridge, Colorado. Knowles received new alpine ski poles to help him achieve his goal of qualifying for the U.S National Ski […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

NTL football All-Stars announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NTL All-Star teams have been announced for the 2021 season and the Canton Warriors received several big awards. The Warriors won a District IV Class A title this past season and made it all the way to the state semifinals. Canton junior Weston Bellows was named the large school Player […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy