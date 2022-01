MINNEAPOLIS — Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available in early 2021, companies have charted various return-to-office plans for their workforce. Many initially wanted to bring workers back after Labor Day, until the delta variant intervened. Then, the target shifted to after New Year's, until omicron intervened. Major companies like Google and Uber, who had been so optimistic they could have more workers in the office by early January, quickly scrapped those plans.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO