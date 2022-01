Unless you are driving into South Jersey, Philadelphia or Delaware, Monday’s snowstorm isn’t going to be a headache, forecasts show. While there could be 6 to 12 inches of snow well south of the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, “there’s going to be a very, very sharp gradient cutoff,” EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich said in his morning forecast video.

DELAWARE, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO