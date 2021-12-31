Man charged in shooting that resulted in two boys being shot
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two children injured Tuesday night.
William Tricksey, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
Tricksey is being charged after two children were shot at a home on Clark Street Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Mobile.
The shooting happened at around 11:47 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed that a 9-year-old and 6-year-old were shot while staying at their grandmother’s home. One was shot in the ankle and the other was hit in the shoulder. Their injuries were non-life threatening.
