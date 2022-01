DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's holiday time, and a musical coming to the Adler Theatre is sure to get you feeling festive. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will be at the Adler Saturday, December 18th. There will be be only one showing, at 2:00 pm. There was originally going to be two showings, one at 2:00 pm and one at 6:00 pm. According to the Adler Theatre, the 6:00 pm performance has been canceled and Refunds are available.

