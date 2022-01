LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Experts are urging Los Angeles County residents to take safety measures as a surge of COVID cases makes some parents nervous about sending their children back to school after winter break. The Burbank School district held an emergency meeting to discuss a delay in students returning to school due to the surge of cases. The district decided not to delay, so students will return to classes Monday as planned. “A lot of teachers who traveled did the right thing: they went to get their testing but they don’t have the results yet, so they don’t feel safe returning,”...

