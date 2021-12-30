Quick Fix: Keep healthy resolutions with this mushroom soup
Hastings Tribune
5 days ago
Going light on your calories after the holidays? Here’s a warm, welcoming vegetarian soup that won't break your calorie bank and takes only 15 minutes to make. To speed cooking, I used the largest sauce pan I had. It’s really a Dutch oven or pasta pot. The large diameter helps the...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
This ground beef taco casserole recipe is an easy family-friendly meal that works on many levels:. It’s quick to put together and bakes in just 20 minutes. If your kids like tacos, they should like this, too!. You can use different variations of canned tomatoes and cheeses to make...
There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
Combine the powdered sugar, peanut butter and softened butter. Mix well. Shape into balls and place on a cookie sheet. Put in the fridge for 30 minutes. Put the almond bark into a microwave-safe bowl. Cook about 2 minutes and stir. Continue until chocolate is smooth and melted, about 1 to 2 minutes more.
The steak and orange chicken both came out crispy and tender in the popular appliance. The air fryer was great for making breakfast foods, like bacon, French toast, and frittatas. This past year, I spent more time cooking with my air fryer than any other appliance, and I've loved it.
Sometimes, the answer to our biggest health struggles is sitting right in our pantry. That’s the case with whole grain mustard now that a new study has found it can lead to better cholesterol and blood sugar levels. And you don’t even have to go out of your way to get the benefits. Just one teaspoon will make a difference!
I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
A candy recipe without butter? A dessert recipe with no white or brown sugar? Yes, it's really true. This healthier chocolate cashew candy recipe will satisfy any sweet tooth. And, it's so easy and delicious for the holidays (or anytime)!. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 5 minutes plus 2 hours to...
Air fryers are one of the best gifts the culinary gods have given us in recent years. So when it came to rounding up the best air fryer recipes, we took things very seriously. There are, oh, zillions of air fryer recipes on the internet, so we had to find the ones that are truly worth your air-frying energy. The qualifications? They have to be simple, healthy, and—most importantly—absolutely delicious.
It's easy to get derailed in big box stores like Costco, where it seems like they have both everything and nothing you need all at once. But Costco's healthy snacks are not to be missed. And, luckily, they're actually kind of hard to miss. Instead of making a beeline for...
Healthy chips may sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer. Most have one-touch settings for easy cooking and several also include extra functions including dehydrate, roast, rotisserie and more to make them a one-stop worktop wonder. Pre-frozen foods, potatoes, meat and vegetables that are usually roasted all cook well in one.Bear in mind many of these...
My roast-chicken recipe is easy to follow. I'm a chef with 15 years of experience, and I always teach people how to make this roast chicken . The trick is to brine the bird for 24 to 48 hours before cooking it in a preheated Dutch oven.
It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
