ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Hong Kong Stand News arrests 'beyond reproach' - Chinese embassy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRoUb_0dZUxWus00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The police raid on Hong Kong media organisation Stand News this week was “completely lawful and beyond reproach”, said a spokesperson with the Chinese embassy in Britain, hitting back at foreign criticism of the move.

The embassy spokesperson was responding to comments by Amanda Milling, British minister of state for Asia, who said on Twitter that the actions “further erode freedom of speech in Hong Kong”.

“The rights and interests of Hong Kong residents, including freedom of speech and freedom of the press, are safeguarded in accordance with the law,” China’s embassy said late on Thursday.

“The Chinese side once again urges the UK to right its wrongs and stop interfering in any form in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs,” the spokesperson added.

Two former senior editors of Stand News were charged with conspiring to publish seditious materials and denied bail by a court on Thursday, a day after a police raid on the pro-democracy media organisation that prompted its closure.

About 200 officers raided the online publication’s office, froze its assets and arrested seven current and former senior editors and former board members on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China and Hong Kong of silencing independent media and called on authorities to immediately release the arrested Stand News staff.

But the official Communist Party newspaper, the People’s Daily, said in an editorial on Friday that “freedom of the press” was being used as an excuse to sow “anti-China chaos” in Hong Kong. It accused foreign politicians of “recklessly discrediting” Hong Kong police.

“Under the cloak of a media organisation, Stand News is essentially a political organisation through and through,” it said.

“Freedom has a bottom line, and violations of the law must be punished.”

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Milling
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Embassy#Freedom Of The Press#Hong Kong Stand News#Chinese#British#State#Communist Party#The People S Daily
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China removes Tiananmen Square massacre memorials from 2 more Hong Kong universities

Following the removal, of the “Pillar of Shame” sculpture at the University of Hong Kong, Chinese authorities quietly removed two more memorials to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre on Friday. Radio Free Asia reported on Friday, that authorities removed a 21-foot-tall bronze replica of the “Goddess of Democracy”...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
Washington Post

China harvests masses of data on Western targets, documents show

China is turning a major part of its internal Internet-data surveillance network outward, mining Western social media, including Facebook and Twitter, to equip its government agencies, military and police with information on foreign targets, according to a Washington Post review of hundreds of Chinese bidding documents, contracts and company filings.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US with ‘unbearable cost’ over Taiwan

In a Thursday interview with China’s state-run CCTV and the official press agency Xinhua, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. would face “an unbearable cost” for allegedly condoning and abetting “Taiwan independence” forces. Wang said the U.S. has “gone back on its commitment...
FOREIGN POLICY
740thefan.com

In New Year’s speech, Taiwan president warns China against ‘military adventurism’

TAIPEI(Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen marked the new year with a message for China: military conflict is not the answer. “We must remind the Beijing authorities to not misjudge the situation and to prevent the internal expansion of ‘military adventurism’,” Tsai said on Saturday in her New Year’s speech broadcast live on Facebook.
POLITICS
The Independent

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for.Activists have fled abroad or been locked up under a draconian new National Security Law imposed on the city. Opposition voices have been driven out of the legislature. Monuments commemorating China s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 have been taken down. And as the year neared its end Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet closed following a police raid, silencing one of the last openly critical voices...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy