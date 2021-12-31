ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Vanderbilt delays start of classes due to Omicron

WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt university will start its spring 2022...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Nashville's Vanderbilt University delays spring semester due to COVID-19 surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee will delay the spring semester until January 17 due to COVID-19 concerns. In a statement release, leaders with the school state "the omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the nation and the world. In light of this, we must adapt to ensure that we can continue to pursue our educational and research mission as safely as possible."
NASHVILLE, TN
The Chronicle of Higher Education

As Omicron Looms, These Colleges Will Start Their January Classes Online

More than a dozen residential colleges have announced in recent days that they will teach classes online when students return from winter break in January. The precautionary measures came as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread rapidly around the country. We’re sorry. Something went wrong. We are unable...
COLLEGES
NOLA.com

Tulane delaying spring semester start one week due to omicron-fueled surge

The surge in COVID cases driven by the omicron variant is already having an effect on next year's higher education schedules. Tulane University announced Thursday that the start of the spring semester would be delayed by one week, from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, to allow more time for the university to put proper precautions in place for when students return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Vanderbilt University#Covid#College
shorelineareanews.com

UW delays classes a week

The University of Washington is delaying in person classes for the first week of the winter quarter at all three of its campuses. Most classes will be online January 3-9, 2022. They say that they are committed to in-person education and look forward to returning in person January 10. As...
COLLEGES
Middlebury Campus

College delays start of J-Term in response to Omicron surge

The college has decided to delay the start of J-Term to Jan.10, per an email to the Middlebury community sent on Dec. 22. The term will also end a day later, on Feb. 3, making the term four days shorter than originally planned. Many other adjustments, including initial grab-and-go dining, twice-weekly mandated testing and possibly restrictions on gathering sizes and travel outside of Addison County will accompany this change.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
tennesseestar.com

Vanderbilt University Postpones Start of Semester, Cites Surge in COVID Cases

Vanderbilt University announced on Thursday that the beginning of the semester will be delayed, due to the rise in positive coronavirus cases. According to a statement from the university, the new timeline directs students to begin class on January 18. Originally, the semester’s classes began on January 10. Furthermore,...
COLLEGES
Town Square LIVE News

DSU: Spring classes will start as virtual; return to campus delayed 2 weeks

Delaware State students will need booster vaccinations before they are allowed to return to campus in 2022.   Citing the significant increase in in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, Delaware State University on Thursday said that it would delay the return to campus by two weeks and that students must be vaccinated and boosted to be on campus. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Chronicle

Classes to be held remotely Jan. 5-8 due to rapid spread of Omicron variant

All undergraduate and graduate professional classes from Jan. 5 to 8 will be remote, according to a Wednesday afternoon email from Duke administrators. All classes are expected to resume in-person on Monday, January 10, according to the email, which was signed by Provost Sally Kornbluth; Executive Vice Provost Jennifer Francis; Vice President for Administration Kyle Cavanaugh; Gary Bennett, vice provost for undergraduate education and Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president for student affairs.
COLLEGES
illinoisnewsroom.org

U of I delays start of in-person spring classes by one week

URBANA — The University of Illinois announced Monday that it will delay the start of in-person spring classes on its Urbana campus by one week. Chancellor Robert Jones said in a mass email to faculty, staff and graduate students that the first week of classes next semester will be online starting Tuesday, Jan. 18.
URBANA, IL
WREG

Rhodes College to begin spring classes remotely due to Omicron variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Rhodes College announced Thursday that they will begin their spring semester classes remotely due to the Omicron variant. All classes will begin remotely on January 12 and be remote through January 28. Classes will be moved back to in person on January 31. Rhodes said the decision to move to remote learning followed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
abc17news.com

Mizzou WBB matchup with Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team postponed its matchup with Vanderbilt on Sunday, due to a "combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining," of individuals within the Tigers' program. Mizzou dealt with COVID-19 issues in its upset over No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday night, as...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy