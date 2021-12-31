Vanderbilt delays start of classes due to Omicron

All undergraduate and graduate professional classes from Jan. 5 to 8 will be remote, according to a Wednesday afternoon email from Duke administrators. All classes are expected to resume in-person on Monday, January 10, according to the email, which was signed by Provost Sally Kornbluth; Executive Vice Provost Jennifer Francis; Vice President for Administration Kyle Cavanaugh; Gary Bennett, vice provost for undergraduate education and Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president for student affairs.
