Hinds County Sheriff Jones plans to focus on reducing crime in 2022

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Recently elected Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is making plans to tackle violent crime in the area after the deadliest year on record in 2021 for the City of Jackson

More than 150 people lost their lives to violent crime in Jackson in 2021. In his first full year as sheriff, Jones has a plan in place to make 2022 a less violent year for the city.

“To form relationships and working partnerships with other federal and state law enforcement agencies, to be able to address the violent crime issues that we are currently plagued with in the City of Jackson right now. This is an effort that we’ve already begun. We’ve already begun having meetings and talking to other stakeholders that will be involved with addressing the violent crime issues,” said Jones.

Neighbors witnessed the efforts of the plan already when five men were arrested for violent crimes .

Jones said he also wants to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the Jackson community in order to continue removing violent offenders from the streets.

