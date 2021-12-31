ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County Sheriff Jones plans to focus on reducing crime in 2022

By Anthony Howard
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBatm_0dZUxPjn00

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Recently elected Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is making plans to tackle violent crime in the area after the deadliest year on record in 2021 for the City of Jackson

More than 150 people lost their lives to violent crime in Jackson in 2021. In his first full year as sheriff, Jones has a plan in place to make 2022 a less violent year for the city.

Man shot, killed on W. Silas Brown Street in Jackson

“To form relationships and working partnerships with other federal and state law enforcement agencies, to be able to address the violent crime issues that we are currently plagued with in the City of Jackson right now. This is an effort that we’ve already begun. We’ve already begun having meetings and talking to other stakeholders that will be involved with addressing the violent crime issues,” said Jones.

Neighbors witnessed the efforts of the plan already when five men were arrested for violent crimes .

Jones said he also wants to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the Jackson community in order to continue removing violent offenders from the streets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council considering reward for tips in triple homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes has proposed a reward for tips on a triple homicide case before the Jackson City Council. In October 2021, three people were shot and killed at Club Rain in Jackson. De’Anne Bell, Elijah Bridges and Alicia Brown were celebrating Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. An arrest […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Pearline Washington

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Pearline Washington, 67, of Jackson in Hinds County. MBI officers said Washington is five feet and eight inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue tracksuit. They reported that […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2020, authorities said. The Vicksburg Police Department tells The Vicksburg Post that the bones are those of Michael Moffett, 50, of Vicksburg. “The skeleton found on Clay Street has been officially identified as my brother,” Cyndi Moffett […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s capital sees record-high homicides in 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More people were killed by other people in Jackson in 2021 than any other year in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson reported at least 152 homicides in 2021, the Clarion Ledger reports, easily surpassing the city’ previous record of 130 homicides set in 2020. The vast majority of the deaths were gun-related. December was […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson police seeking tips in armed robbery case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are seeking tips on an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, January 1. Police said a business on Clinton Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint around 1:00 p.m. A Black male wearing white pants and a red hoodie pointed a gun at the cashier and took the cash inside the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon Municipal Court hiring for deputy court clerk

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon is accepting applications for a deputy court clerk position at the Brandon Municipal Court. Some responsibilities of the position include: Assist the court clerk Perform general clerical work Witness and sign affidavits and traffic citations Assist visitors Receive cash payments Receive written bonds Organize files and printouts […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

3 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Mississippi New Year’s party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said. One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting, according to police, who responded […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WJTV 12

Man charged in connection to shooting of wife, sister in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police charged a man with aggravated assault in connection to the shootings of his wife and sister. The Yazoo Herald reported Calvin Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His wife and sister were shot on Barnwell Street on Tuesday, December 21. All three were […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County agencies take part in Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vicksburg Police Department, Office of the District Attorney announced they are joining a task force, along with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). They will implement the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. The Vicksburg Post reported Project Safe […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Witness video leads to arrest in Flowood shooting case

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A witness’s video led to the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting at Reflection Point Apartments. Flowood police responded to a call of gunshots on Tuesday, December 28 around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, Marcus Stefan Gant, 19, of Jackson, was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Child shot on St. Charles Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a child was shot on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened on St. Charles Street after 6:00 p.m. An officer at the scene told WJTV 12 News that the child was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The officer said the child is expected to […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man dead after crash on I-20 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after a single-car crash on I-20 in Hinds County around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers said Marcus A. Davaul, 26, of Jackson, was traveling near the 22-mile marker when he left the road and ran into a fence. He was taken […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Keith Darrell Woodard

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Keith Darrell Woodard, 29, of Weir, in Choctaw County. Officers said Woodard is five feet and nine inches tall, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Thursday, December 30 around 4:00 p.m. in […]
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting in Rolling Fork turns himself in

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Rolling Fork turned himself in to authorities. According to investigators, Tony Lane turned himself in Thursday night at the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at the Issaquena County Correctional Facility until his initial appearance in court. […]
ROLLING FORK, MS
WJTV 12

Analysis: Mississippi legislators face full agenda in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators begin their three-month session on Tuesday with a clear idea of several issues that will come up for debate. One of the first orders of business will be adopting a plan to redraw the state’s four U.S. House districts, expanding the majority-Black 2nd District because it has lost population during the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate possible shooting on Corley Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting. Officers responded to the scene on Corley Avenue Friday afternoon. One person was taken from the scene by an ambulance to the hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition at this time. WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Choctaw County deputies search for escaped inmate

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A state inmate escaped from Choctaw County on Wednesday, December 29. WCBI reported Andrew Emerick, 28, was last seen Wednesday morning. He is five foot and ten inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes. Choctaw County deputies said he was last seen wearing a […]
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
WJTV 12

MHP officer involved in shooting in Woodville

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Woodville on Thursday, December 30. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the shooting involved a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officer. The Natchez Democrat reported the patrolman tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy