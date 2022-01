Area basketball teams will return to the court today for their first competition of 2022. Broken Bow will host McCook for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader tonight at the Indian gym. The Broken Bow girls enter the new year with a 6-2 record. The Lady Indians are coming off a runner-up finish at the Boone Central Holiday Tournament played last week. The McCook girls enter at 6-4. McCook competed at the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout in Sidney last week where they went 1-2. The Broken Bow boys look for their third win of the season tonight as they welcome in McCook who is off to an impressive 7-2 start this season. Tonight’s games will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. The girls varsity game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 with the boys game to follow.

