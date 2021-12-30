ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Belew And Jerry Harrison Added To RoSFest 2022 Lineup

By Jim Allen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Talking Heads keyboardist/guitarist Jerry Harrison and the band’s onetime guitar wonder Adrian Belew will be headlining 2022’s RoSfest with their tribute to Talking Heads’ classic Remain in Light. Harrison’s slinky, funky keyboards and chattering rhythm guitar were key elements of the Heads’ pioneering sound throughout...

IN THIS ARTICLE
