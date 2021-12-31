ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Your Story is My Story

By Holly Hanlin
santaclaritamagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt warms my heart to introduce you to a wonderful family, Bryant and Ali Mota. I’ve known Ali since she was eight years old, her mother is one of my best friends. I watched Ali’s single mom raise her. Ali flourished, excelling at everything she did. She finished high school with...

santaclaritamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
rvamag.com

My Sober Story: Laura Mae Lucas

Laura Mae Lucas shares her journey in the first of our video series, “My Sober Story.” Laura is a powerlifter, strength coach, and is a six-years-sober powerhouse. During the filming of Laura’s interview, her candid honesty reduced four adult men in the room to tears. There were no dry eyes, and it was a beautiful moment to share. Certainly an experience that will bond people together. Having pride in watching some else’s potential blossom because of their choices and dedication is what a community does. We are so proud of her.
FITNESS
rvamag.com

My Sober Story: Faith Anne Broache

Most people don’t take a drink envisioning themselves six months down the road a full blown alcoholic. Most people don’t take a brief detour from booze thinking it’ll be a new way of life, either. However, these things happen. Faith Anne Broache is an amazing local artist, a resident tattoo artist at Unkindness Art, and a shining example of this frame of thought. After taking a break from alcohol out of solidarity for another, Faith saw how the temporary change affected her life and those around her, ultimately paving the road for loved ones to stop drinking too.
ENTERTAINMENT
rvamag.com

My Sober Story: Parker

Parker S. Galore provides vivid reflection and insight about his past relationship with alcohol in his edition of “My Sober Story.” Parker is a long time community member, organizer, Gallery5 event producer and board member, art teacher, and visual/performing artist. Sharing his story with our community sheds light on the issues present in alcoholism, but also allows community members in various degrees of this struggle to know that they are not alone.
MENTAL HEALTH
leeclarion.com

Story of My Life: Eric Ferguson

Throughout his travels, Ferguson has maintained his passions for theatre and ministry. In Ferguson’s opinion, public speaking — and the field of communication arts as a whole — is more than a class; it is an opportunity to serve other people. In this episode, Ferguson discusses coffee,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
leeclarion.com

Story of My Life: Tumelo Hannah Lisulo

Tumelo Hannah Lisulo, affectionally known as "TuTu" throughout campus, is the current Resident Director of Keeble Dirksen. She spent her undergrad at Lee and is now pursuing a master's in psychology. In this episode, we talked about her upbringing, the importance of names and Justin Bieber.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vogue Magazine

Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero

In the thick of lockdown in 2020, the country met Amanda Kloots, a fitness instructor and former Broadway dancer. Every day on Instagram, Kloots shared an experience that was rippling across a country being ravaged by the pandemic: Her 41-year-old husband, Tony-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero, was hospitalized and on a ventilator in Los Angeles, battling severe complications from COVID-19. Kloots led followers in singing to one of Cordero’s original songs, “Live Your Life,” and displayed relentless positivity, but their experience struck a chord. Kloots and Cordero were the young parents of a baby son, Elvis, and Cordero’s illness was harrowing proof that the virus did not discriminate.
CELEBRITIES
stgeorgeutah.com

Here & there: Sometimes you need to quit

FEATURE — Miserable. That’s what she says he is. The “she” in this story is my sister. The “he” is her husband. He’s miserable because he hates his job. And it’s affecting every other aspect of his life. You can see it...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#College#Single Mom#Scv#Sunkist Growers
thesprucepets.com

My Adoption Story: A Bunny for the Holidays

Pets are a great source of joy for many people, especially around the holidays. People adopting new pets are usually thrilled to have new furry companions, but for Tam Tangonan, it has been one very different season. On November 29, right after Thanksgiving, Tam welcomed home a new bunny friend,...
PETS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sjpl.org

Share Your Stories and Poems Using Short Édition!

(image by Wilhelm Gunkel) Are you eager to share stories or poems you’ve written? Do you feel like you have amazing writing locked inside of you, just waiting to break free? San José Public Library invites writers of all ages and backgrounds to submit their original short stories and poems through the Short Édition platform. If accepted, your work will join other stories and poems from our community to create a rich reflection of our collective voices and imaginations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Insider

We went through surrogacy to become dads. I was diagnosed with postnatal depression, and getting help changed my life.

Sean and Josh Szeps are parents to twins through surrogacy. This is an adapted excerpt from "Not Another Parenthood Guide," Coterie's limited-edition book. The book has personal stories from the Coterie community about their paths to parenthood. The following is an adapted excerpt from Coterie's book, "Not Another Parenthood Guide."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rvamag.com

My Sober Story: BlackLiq

BlackLiq shares insight and knowledge about his struggle with alcohol and his eventual sobriety. BlackLiq is a Richmond hip hop artist, radio host, and instructor who attained excellence after stepping away from alcohol years ago. Any amount of time spent with BlackLiq becomes an impromptu learning experience, and his episode of “My Sober Story” doesn’t differ from that rocket science trajectory. Knowledge is what we can take home from this project. Whatever we have mistaken as gifts from alcohol were already inside us. And we’re worth it.
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

My Sober Story Video Series

Sometimes the body makes decisions for the mind. Sometimes it side-steps the brain and all of its rambling nonsense. You see athletes in the Olympics or people in acts of extreme heroism do this. Muscles popping. Faces contorted into white-knuckled fists. In agony but still fighting on, hoping to make something turn into gold. Afterwards, wondering, “How the Hell did I get here?”
TV & VIDEOS
iowastartingline.com

Hytrek: My Favorite Stories I Wrote in 2021

With 2021 coming to a close, the Starting Line team is taking a look back at some of our favorite stories and accomplishments from this year. The following are my favorite pieces I wrote this year—not ranked in any way, just the order in which I thought of them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
buzzfeednews.com

7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We made it! I guess? This will be our last photo story roundup until next year — I mean…next week, probably. It's been a long journey through 2021, but then again, aren't they all? This week, we published our annual series of the most powerful photos of the year, which is always a daunting edit. Lots of good images landed on the cutting-room floor, but we hope you enjoy the collection. We also have a feel-good edition of the post because we don't want to reinforce the narrative that only grim news can be beautiful.
PHOTOGRAPHY
leeclarion.com

Story of My Life: Dr. Ana Shippey

Our guest this week is Dr. Ana Shippey, an associate professor of political science. Born in Natal, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, Shippey’s family frequently moved around the country while she was young. Shippey obtained her master’s degree in international relations from...
ENTERTAINMENT
iowastartingline.com

Rushing: Some of my Favorite Stories of 2021

This year was unique because I spent half of it working outside of journalism. I got back in the game full time in July and was able to write some pretty good stuff ranging from ridiculous—honestly, some of my favorite kind of stories—to serious deep dives on political races and narratives surrounding issues in the news.
ENTERTAINMENT
santaclaritamagazine.com

Coming Full Circle

A door we once assumed was closed has opened. During a recent visit to my homeland, Israel, a reunion with my elementary school friends was called. These were my childhood friends that I met over fifty-five years ago when we were our most authentic selves. Way before we learned to play the adult, sophisticated and pretentious roles. Those were innocent days of sharing joy, laughter, and tears, much like growing up with our own siblings. I remember playing games of hide and seek with no hidden agenda. While reuniting with these old friends, I could still see their eyes sparking with dreams and hopes for a bright future.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy