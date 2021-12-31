Your Story is My Story

In the thick of lockdown in 2020, the country met Amanda Kloots, a fitness instructor and former Broadway dancer. Every day on Instagram, Kloots shared an experience that was rippling across a country being ravaged by the pandemic: Her 41-year-old husband, Tony-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero, was hospitalized and on a ventilator in Los Angeles, battling severe complications from COVID-19. Kloots led followers in singing to one of Cordero’s original songs, “Live Your Life,” and displayed relentless positivity, but their experience struck a chord. Kloots and Cordero were the young parents of a baby son, Elvis, and Cordero’s illness was harrowing proof that the virus did not discriminate.
Comments / 0