The case for Joe Judge keeping his job is getting a bit more ambiguous. The Giants are spiraling toward another crash landing in another lost season, and Judge knows it. Following an embarrassing 29-3 loss to the Bears on Sunday, the Giants' second-year head coach delivered an 11-minute rant (or impassioned speech, depending where you fall on the football cliché appreciation spectrum) defending the team, his process, the players and more.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO