NEW ORLEANS — Quick, find your winter coat! It's about to get cold. Rain will come to an end early this afternoon and cold air will rush into our area. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s at lunchtime, and the 40s will be here by sunset. It will also be windy this afternoon, and a Wind Advisory in effect for the South Shore until 6 pm. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph and gusts to 30 mph. The wind will make it feel even colder, and wind chills will be in the 30s this evening! There is also a Gale Warning in effect until 3 am Monday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO