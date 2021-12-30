ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cle Elum, WA

Snoqualmie Pass shuts down after sulfuric acid spills onto I-90 near Cle Elum

By Briana Bermensolo
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aa1fP_0dZUvPNh00
Image credit: Snoqualmie Pass, Twitter

CLE ELUM, Wash. — I-90 has been closed in both directions once from North Bend to Ellensburg after a collision left the roadway covered in hazardous materials for commuters traveling through Snoqualmie Pass.

According to WSDOT officials, an SUV crashed into a tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid on I-90 near Cle Elum. They have deployed crews from the Department of Ecology to help separate the car from the tanker truck and clear the roadway so that commuters can pass through once more.

As of now, there’s no timeline for re-opening. This comes after Snoqualmie Pass was shut down for more than six hours on Thursday morning due to white-out conditions that deterred visibility.

The following update has been left unaltered.

SNOQUALMIE PASS — I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass is now open after being closed since 4:30 am this morning.

Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.

Previously, the pass had been closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.

EARLIER TODAY: I-84 re-opens from blizzard conditions from Pendleton through La Grande, Baker City to Ontario

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

Check mountain pass conditions and updates in Washington by clicking here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla County residents advised to avoid roads due to inclement weather

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to stay at home on Monday due to increased winds with snow and ice on the roads. RELATED: School Closures and Delays: Monday, January 3 Walla Walla residents received this message Monday morning: High winds have created snow drifts across many roads in Walla Walla County....
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie, WA
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
City
North Bend, WA
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
Traffic
City
Cle Elum, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
La Grande, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Snoqualmie Pass is back open with chains required except AWD/4WD – (Updated)

UPDATE: I-90 has been closed in both directions once from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT officials say that a collision involving hazardous material forced the closure. They do not have an estimated re-opening time in mind. SNOQUALMIE PASS — I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass is now open after being closed since 4:30 am this morning. Chains are required on all vehicles...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Pass#Spills#I 90#Traffic Accident#Wsdot#The Department Of Ecology#The Kapp Kvew News
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

School Closures & Delays: Monday, January 3

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS: Monday, January 3 Yakima County Yakima School District is closed. Zillah School District is closed. Toppenish School District is closed. Grandview School District is closed. Union Gap School District is closed. Selah School District is closed. East Valley School District is closed. Mabton School District is closed. Sunnyside School District is closed. Naches Valley School District...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snow/sleet mix continues in the Tri-Cities Monday morning

TRI-CITIES– A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3pm for Tri-Cities and surrounding cities and neighborhoods. Snow and mixed precipitation of sleet and rain will continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch. Slow down and use caution will driving. Here...
TRI-CITIES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Over 100 crashes reported in the Tri-Cities on Thursday, including fatal crash near Prosser, according to WSP

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that there were more than 100 crashes in the Tri-Cities region on Thursday, including one fatal crash near Prosser. Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol reported Thursday evening that there were 111 crashes in the Tri-Cities. RELATED: Car bursts into flames after crash in Richland, one man transported to hospital with...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Snow plows hit the road across Washington state this week

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The snow is here to stay, and so are snow plows. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is out clearing the roads of snow and preparing for icy conditions. WSDOT recently switched their pre-treatment from magnesium chloride to sand. “It’s a process where the magnesium chloride sort of heats up and the re-freezes itself and causes more...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Snowy weather forces multiple agencies to send staff home after dozens of crashes in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The snowy weather caused multiple agencies to send their nonessential personnel home early as temperatures continued to fall and the number of car crashes started to rise. These included staff at Franklin County and at the PNNL-Richland Campus and the Hanford Site 300 Area. Walla Walla Community College Walla Walla Campus shut down early as well, citing...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: I-84 re-opens from blizzard conditions from Pendleton through La Grande, Baker City to Ontario

PENDLETON, Ore. — Commuters across Eastern Oregon are traversing hazardous winter weather conditions as heavy snow and icy roadways cause numerous crashes along I-84; closing the highway in both directions from Pendleton to La Grande and again from Baker City to Ontario. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s...
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
517
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy