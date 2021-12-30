Snoqualmie Pass shuts down after sulfuric acid spills onto I-90 near Cle Elum

Image credit: Snoqualmie Pass, Twitter

CLE ELUM, Wash. — I-90 has been closed in both directions once from North Bend to Ellensburg after a collision left the roadway covered in hazardous materials for commuters traveling through Snoqualmie Pass.

According to WSDOT officials, an SUV crashed into a tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid on I-90 near Cle Elum. They have deployed crews from the Department of Ecology to help separate the car from the tanker truck and clear the roadway so that commuters can pass through once more.

As of now, there’s no timeline for re-opening. This comes after Snoqualmie Pass was shut down for more than six hours on Thursday morning due to white-out conditions that deterred visibility.

The following update has been left unaltered.

SNOQUALMIE PASS — I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass is now open after being closed since 4:30 am this morning.

Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.

Previously, the pass had been closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.

