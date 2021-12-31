Captain, executive officer of San Diego-based Navy ship fired

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The commanding officer and executive officer of the San Diego-based USS Montgomery were relieved of command Thursday, according to a Navy statement.

Cmdr. Richard J. Zamberlan and Cmdr. Phillip Lunderberg were relieved “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” a Navy statement read.

No other details were provided for the reasons behind the firings, though the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that “the loss of confidence is connected to a mishandled sexual harassment complaint on the ship,” citing a source familiar with the vessel.

Cmdr. Dustin Lonero of the USS Coronado has been assigned as the Montgomery’s new commanding officer until a permanent replacement is found. Zamberlan and Lundberg will be reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, according to the Navy.

