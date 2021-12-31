ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

COVID-19 impact on schools

wogx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral colleges and universities across Florida are returning...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Schools delay return from holiday break, use Monday for staff COVID-19 testing

BOSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- The Massachusetts Teacher Association is calling for schools to remain closed on Monday, except for staff COVID-19 testing. “To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” the MTA said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Wbaltv.com

Local school districts on whether to return in-person or virtual learning

Virtual or in-person learning? The rise in COVID-19 cases, coupled with problems getting tested, have some calling for school districts to postpone the return to in-person learning. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Some citizens and parents have mixed reactions to decisions...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fox 35 News
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
Block Club Chicago

CPS Will Return To In-Person Learning Monday Despite COVID Surge, Officials Say

CHICAGO — Officials tried to ease parents’ concerns as they prepare for children returning to Chicago Public Schools on Monday amid the latest COVID-19 surge. The city is facing its highest-ever surge in confirmed cases, and hospitalizations and deaths have risen, especially among unvaccinated people, Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
accesswdun.com

Local school districts head back to class as COVID cases surge

Just before Thanksgiving, the world learned about the omicron variant of COVID-19. At that time, the new variant had only been detected in South Africa. By Dec. 6, omicron had made its way into the state of Georgia, and now it is the most prevalent variant of coronavirus in the state and the country.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WLWT 5

DeWine on COVID-19 surge and return to class: 'Schools need to require masks'

As Ohio sees its highest hospitalization rates and daily case counts Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is urging schools to impose mask mandates as students head back to class. The governor pleaded with parents and school officials in a press briefing Wednesday after reporting the states highest COVID-19 hospitalization count with more than 5,000 in the hospital with the virus.
EDUCATION
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Multiple Schools Switch to Remote Learning Due to Climbing COVID Cases

Multiple schools across New Jersey announced that they would move to virtual classes due to the climbing COVID cases around the state. On Monday Plainfield Public Schools and Hunterdon Central Regional High School will go virtual come Tuesday, and South Orange-Maple wood School District schools will close for a week due to a “considerable uptick” in student coronavirus cases.
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy