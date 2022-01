Ambry Thomas had a positive performance against Houston. The more Thomas stacks up playing time, the more he looks to ease in better. Quite the crazy concept to see a rookie improve through playing time. Imagine how Thomas would look like had he received reps sooner. Thomas allowed one catch for zero yards and one pass breakup that should’ve ended up as a pick six. It was a great break on a ball that he will hopefully reel in next time when given the chance.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO