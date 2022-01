This conclusion isn’t reached because, with under half a minute to play and 20 yards between himself and a victory, Taylor Heinicke reached back and slung the interception that finally and formally ended the Washington Football Team’s playoff chances. Rather, it is reached after the entirety of 16 games, including Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles: Heinicke is not an NFL starting quarterback, and therefore not the solution Washington so desperately needs if it’s ever to find sustained success.

