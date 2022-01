Governor Jay Inslee sent a request December 17 for President Joe Biden to declare November’s flooding and severe weather a federal emergency major disaster. With a 50-plus page assessment of the damage caused by the series of severe winter storms, high winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides, Inslee asked Biden for an individual assistance program for Whatcom, Skagit and Clallam counties as well as Lummi Nation, the Nooksack Indian Tribe and the Quileute Tribe. If granted, these nations and local governments would gain access to a wide range of federal assistance programs to help recover from the damage incurred in.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO