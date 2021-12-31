ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cotton Bowl Game Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aqhyt_0dZUt7kg00

It finally happened. A non-Power 5 team makes the College Football Playoff - and most everyone around the country would tell you they deserve to be here. The Bearcats reward? The big, bad Alabama Crimson Tide - a program that has stood alone atop college football's mountain for the last decade.

Luke Fickell and the Bearcats have an awful lot of people rooting for them to pull off the impossible this weekend. Could they actually do it?

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

ALABAMA vs. CINCINNATI– Fri

day, Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Spread: Alabama (-13.5)

O/U Total: 57

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 42, Cincinnati 21

I love Cincinnati and I'll be rooting for them to pull off one of the all-time great upsets in the history of the sport. While it's possible that they could do it, I have a hard time seeing it. I just don't think they have the horses to pull this off and the Cotton Bowl is going to feel like a road game for them.

Bryce Young and company have roasted basically everyone they've played this year. Cincinnati's strength defensively is its pass defense, but they haven't played a team quite as talented as Alabama.

The fact that they arguably should have beaten Georgia in last year's Peach Bowl should give them the confidence that they can play with the Tide. But I have a hard time seeing them actually pull this thing off.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 45, Cincinnati 21

I would feel much better about the Bearcats’ chance of winning a College Football Playoff semifinal game if they were playing anyone but the Crimson Tide, who put forth their best game of the year last time out.

Alabama is simply too talented offensively and has too much speed on defense, which will force Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder into a handful of uncharacteristic turnovers. This game will be over by halftime.

Ohio State Staying Vigilant To Ensure Rose Bowl Isn't Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Surge

Brett Hiltbrand: Cincinnati 35, Alabama 20

Despite Brian Kelly's best efforts, the best worst quote we've had since the end of the regular season came from Alabama's Will Anderson who said that the Tide were the "underdog" in their game against Cincinnati because he believes Bama has been disrespected all season long.

You know, we're talking about the program that has received every benefit of the doubt since the CFP began. The program gets every advantage possible in this format we have. UNDERDOG #1 SEED. Just for that, I'm picking the Bearcats. I'm the biggest UC fan in history now because we all have to hope that poor Will gets proven right. Annoying.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Bowl#American Football#Alabama Crimson Tide#Espn#College Football Playoff
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy