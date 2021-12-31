Update: More than 2,000 gallons of heating oil removed from Millers River, cleanup continues

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one week since a tanker truck rollover caused approximately 6,000 gallons of home heating oil to spill in Athol, some of that oil made its way into the Millers River.

Crews from MassDEP and Environmental Services, Inc. have been in the Millers River for the last week trying to remove as much oil as possible. The Orange Fire Department reported Thursday that so far they have removed more than 2,000 gallons from the river. The oil is being shipped to New York for proper disposal.

It is expected that crews will continue to be in the river near Riverfront Park for the next several weeks. The river water flow is slow, causing the oil to sit in areas upstream that are harder to access. The Tully Dam is unable to release more water to increase flow.

Residents can expect ongoing odors throughout the town to continue unless the cleanup is complete.

