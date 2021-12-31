ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

Update: More than 2,000 gallons of heating oil removed from Millers River, cleanup continues

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one week since a tanker truck rollover caused approximately 6,000 gallons of home heating oil to spill in Athol, some of that oil made its way into the Millers River.

Crews from MassDEP and Environmental Services, Inc. have been in the Millers River for the last week trying to remove as much oil as possible. The Orange Fire Department reported Thursday that so far they have removed more than 2,000 gallons from the river. The oil is being shipped to New York for proper disposal.

It is expected that crews will continue to be in the river near Riverfront Park for the next several weeks. The river water flow is slow, causing the oil to sit in areas upstream that are harder to access. The Tully Dam is unable to release more water to increase flow.

Residents can expect ongoing odors throughout the town to continue unless the cleanup is complete.

WWLP

InFocus: COVID-19 regional update

This week on 22News InFocus we're going to get an update on the pandemic in our region with Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center, who has been on the front line of the pandemic from the beginning.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
TRAFFIC
