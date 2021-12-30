Bills have their swagger back in preparing to host Falcons

In Week 17, the Buffalo Bills will be looking to do their part in clinching a playoff spot by defeating the visiting Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have exceeded expectations in their first season under Arthur Smith, sitting at 7-8 entering Week 17. They are currently the nine seed of the NFC, just one game back from the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Despite being just a game back, Atlanta has just a two percent chance to make the playoffs according to the New York Times.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO