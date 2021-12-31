ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe Businesses React To Ben Roethlisberger's Career Announcement

Cover picture for the articleWill the QB's career plans have an impact...

CBS Pittsburgh

Local Preservationist Group Looking To Save Century III Mall

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those who remember and may be fond of the former Century III Mall in West Mifflin, you won’t want to miss this story. A local preservation group has decided the former mall is worth rescuing. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge) The Pittsburgh Young Preservationists Association has compiled its annual list of 10 structures to focus its efforts on in 2022. The other locations on the 2021 list are as follows: Signage to commemorate local Underground Railroad sites The former St. Agnes Church, Carlow University The former State Bank, Elizabeth Tito-Mecca-Zizza House, Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood Union Station, Brownsville The former Monessen Savings and Trust Bank building, Monessen Fifth Avenue Hotel, Monessen Saints Peter and Paul Church, East Liberty Mellon Bank, East Liberty To read more about the other locations from KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

What was the boom that rattled Western Pennsylvania?

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Residents across portions of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties took to social media and their phones late Saturday morning over a loud noise that shook homes -- and nerves -- in the area. On social media, reports came in on the noise and rumbling that could...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Gainey Administration Will Not Employ Longtime Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Longtime Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich will no longer be in his position with the mayoral changeover. Hissrich confirmed to KDKA that the incoming administration for Mayor-elect Ed Gainey had informed him that they would be seeking someone else for the role. He was told his “services [are] not needed.” “I am beyond thankful to Mayor Peduto for providing me the opportunity to return to Pittsburgh as the Director of Public Safety. In my tenure over the past six years, I’ve learned that a leader is only as good as the people working for them....
PITTSBURGH, PA
clevelandmagazine.com

The Last of the Northeast Ohio Gangsters

Ronnie Carabbia died Dec. 22 at the age of 92, marking the final end to the mob era in Cleveland and Youngstown. Ronnie Carabbia died Dec. 22 at the age of 92. To Northeast Ohio residents of a certain age, it was an end of an era. Carabbia was a...
CLEVELAND, OH

