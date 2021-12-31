Latrobe Businesses React To Ben Roethlisberger's Career Announcement

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those who remember and may be fond of the former Century III Mall in West Mifflin, you won’t want to miss this story.
A local preservation group has decided the former mall is worth rescuing.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)
The Pittsburgh Young Preservationists Association has compiled its annual list of 10 structures to focus its efforts on in 2022.
The other locations on the 2021 list are as follows:
Signage to commemorate local Underground Railroad sites
The former St. Agnes Church, Carlow University
The former State Bank, Elizabeth
Tito-Mecca-Zizza House, Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood
Union Station, Brownsville
The former Monessen Savings and Trust Bank building, Monessen
Fifth Avenue Hotel, Monessen
Saints Peter and Paul Church, East Liberty
Mellon Bank, East Liberty
To read more about the other locations from KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, click here.
