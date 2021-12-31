Latrobe Businesses React To Ben Roethlisberger's Career Announcement

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those who remember and may be fond of the former Century III Mall in West Mifflin, you won’t want to miss this story. A local preservation group has decided the former mall is worth rescuing. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge) The Pittsburgh Young Preservationists Association has compiled its annual list of 10 structures to focus its efforts on in 2022. The other locations on the 2021 list are as follows: Signage to commemorate local Underground Railroad sites The former St. Agnes Church, Carlow University The former State Bank, Elizabeth Tito-Mecca-Zizza House, Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood Union Station, Brownsville The former Monessen Savings and Trust Bank building, Monessen Fifth Avenue Hotel, Monessen Saints Peter and Paul Church, East Liberty Mellon Bank, East Liberty To read more about the other locations from KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, click here.

