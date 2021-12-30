Texans' A.J. Moore: Returns to active roster

Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Tom Brady had a viral meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL apparently warned the veteran quarterback not to let it happen again. During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he received a warning from the...
The 49ers would like to recoup some assets if they trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but there’s a scenario where Garoppolo might prefer being released outright. Look, it’s impossible to gauge what’s going through San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s mind right now and heading into the offseason. And he’s certainly receiving some hefty advice from his agent, Don Yee, as to how he should handle the business side of his relationship with the Niners.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had a very “Gronk” response when asked about Antonio Brown’s early exit on Sunday. Per Megan Gailey, Gronkowski responded, “I dunno I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen.”. Antonio Brown left the field of play on the...
ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his family through former […]
After leaving during the third quarter against the Jets on Sunday, former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown asked state troopers for a ride to the airport but was told “no,” per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Laine also reported that Brown was not flying back with the team. Later,...
Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner revealed that he had to step in during practices this season and offer some advice to rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Lance, leading the scout team, was so focused on not making a mistake that he wasn't giving the defense the looks they needed. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old also wasn't learning from his mistakes because of his overcautious approach.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Sunday afternoon is a big one for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, 11-4 on the season, are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas has its eyes on a top seed in the NFC playoff picture. Arizona is looking to get...
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a notable week for the Steelers, as their fan base came to realize that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. Roethlisberger admitted to reporters that all signs are pointing...
After two games of a weird and disjointed two-quarterback rotation, the Carolina Panthers announced that Sam Darnold will start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Interim offensive coordinator Jeff Dixon praised Darnold ahead of Week 17-saying that Darnold has really grown in terms of learning the system. Dixon also said that Darnold is a great quarterback and the team is hoping to get the best out of him.
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
